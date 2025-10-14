Tax revenues from gold mining companies in Kyrgyzstan amount to 18 billion soms

According to him, Kyrgyzstan profits not only from taxes but also from dividends and jobs. Kumtor has paid over 10 billion soms in taxes in the first nine months of this year. Tax revenues are expected to reach approximately 15 billion soms by the end of the year. The same is true for Djerooy: approximately 8 billion soms were collected in the first nine months. It's worth noting that taxes on precious metals increase depending on their value. And the price of gold is rising. Last week, it was announced that the price of gold reached 4,000 US dollars per ounce, he said.

Ysabekov noted that he doesn't have data for individual shopping centers and companies, but he emphasized that most entrepreneurs have begun to understand that taxes must be paid. Today, the State Committee for National Security is doing good work, and entrepreneurs themselves have begun to understand that it's better to pay taxes and work peacefully. Our taxes aren't high, he said.

To note, Kyrgyzaltyn signed agreements with leading mining companies of Tajikistan.