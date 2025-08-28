Kyrgyzaltyn signs agreements with leading mining companies of Tajikistan

The purpose of the visit was to establish and expand trade and economic cooperation, familiarize themselves with the industrial potential of Kyrgyzstan, and sign memorandums of cooperation, Kyrgyzaltyn reported.

The Tajik delegation visited a number of leading Kyrgyz enterprises, including the Tire Processing Plant (a subsidiary of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC) and Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC.

As part of the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC signed memorandums of mutual cooperation with leading companies in the mining industry of Tajikistan.

Cooperation was secured with Talco Gold CJSC, Tajik-Chinese Mining Company LLC, and Pakrut LLC.

A memorandum was signed with the tire processing and restoration plant, owned by a subsidiary of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC.

The documents provide for joint work on the development of the mining industry, the introduction of modern technologies, increased production efficiency and the creation of new jobs. The signing was a logical continuation of the strategic course to strengthen the economic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Kyrgyzaltyn is confident that the agreements reached will serve as a basis for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation, contributing to the strengthening of good-neighborly relations between the two states.

Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC is a reliable international partner and is a subscriber to the London Precious Metals Association with the status of Good Delivery. The company has been bringing record profits for several years, contributing to the state budget, and also being the only producer of domestic refined gold and gold bars.

At the same time, the gold bars plant allowed the Kyrgyz Republic to strengthen its position in the global precious metals market, and also contributed to the development of the domestic industry.

