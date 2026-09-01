Tatarstan to host World Nomad Games in 2028, Kyrgyz President

He said Kyrgyzstan received an official letter from Russia confirming readiness to host the Games.

Sadyr Zhaparov expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledged Kyrgyzstan’s comprehensive support for organizing the event at a high level.

The 6th World Nomad Games are being held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026, with the main sporting and cultural events staged at Issyk-Kul.

The World Nomad Games celebrate the heritage of nomadic civilizations, combining sports, culture, and science.

Photo credit: Kabar

In 2026, Kyrgyz National News Agency Kabar serves as the international media partner, providing multilingual coverage of the event.

Notably, more than 150 athletes from Kazakhstan are competing in the VI World Nomad Games.