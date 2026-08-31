Over 150 Kazakh athletes compete in VI World Nomad Games

Kazakhstani athletes joined the parade of nations during the opening ceremony at Bishkek Arena.

Kurmanbek Turganbek, captain of the kokpar team and flag bearer, praised the organization of the event.

“The opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games is being held at a very high level. Approximately 20 heads of state and athletes from 112 countries are attending. It is noteworthy that Kyrgyzstan celebrates Independence Day today. I would like to congratulate the fraternal nation on this holiday,” he said.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

The Games bring together athletes from 112 countries, highlighting both sporting excellence and cultural exchange.

Kazakh team members compete in 20 sports.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

As it was previously reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek.