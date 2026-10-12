Tashkent to host Women in Tech Leadership Forum 2026

The event is expected to bring together more than 300 participants and over 35 speakers from more than 10 countries. Discussions will focus on artificial intelligence, FinTech, FemTech, robotics, educational technologies, technology diplomacy, and leadership. Participants will explore how technology is transforming the professional landscape and what opportunities are emerging for women in technology and management.

Women in Tech is a global community with one million members across 74 countries. The organization promotes initiatives for girls and women in STEAM fields and is expanding its presence in Central Asia.

A key highlight of the event will be the Women in Tech CCA Awards ceremony, recognizing women's achievements in technology across Central Asia and the Caucasus. This year, 46 participants have reached the finals, including 15 representatives from Uzbekistan. The winners will be announced on October 13 in Tashkent.

The regional winners will have the opportunity to represent Central Asia and the Caucasus at the Women in Tech Global Awards, scheduled for December 3 in Paris.

Registration for the forum is available on the event’s official website.

The forum’s partners include the Ministry of Digital Technologies, UN Women, IT PARK Uzbekistan, Ipak Yuli Bank, Uzum, ACWA Power, ESI.LV, the Ministry of Employment and Poverty Reduction, IT Community of Uzbekistan, Zeekr, GAP, Women IT Union, Uzbekistan Robotics and Engineering Association, Huawei, L'Occitane, Alif, Femtech Force, and SpaceX.

Earlier, Uzbek Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan, Yeraly Tugzhanov