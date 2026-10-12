Central Asian tech boom: How Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan unlocking startup growth

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the two countries in the IT sector, supporting startups, and developing Central Asia into an international technology hub.

The parties discussed creating favorable conditions for startups and IT companies from both countries to enter each other’s markets, implement joint projects, and expand into international markets.

The parties also addressed prospects for promoting Central Asia internationally as a unified regional IT space and attracting foreign investors and major technology companies to the region.

Photo credit: UzA

The discussion also covered opportunities to expand cooperation on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, and innovative projects.

Following the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the IT ecosystems of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, implementing joint initiatives, and transforming Central Asia into a promising hub for international technology and investment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana Hub had signed four partnership deals to boost startups and AI.