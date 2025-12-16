Tashkent to host meeting of Central Asian and South Korean parliamentary leaders

The event aims to support the implementation of agreements at the highest level, deepen inter-parliamentary dialogue, and elevate bilateral and regional cooperation to a new qualitative level.

The plenary session “Cooperation for Human Dignity, Social Justice and Environmental Protection” will outline the priority areas of regional cooperation in the near future.

The sessions “Economic Cooperation, Digital Transformation and Industry: Paths to Regional Prosperity” and “Sustainable Development and Environmental Protection: The Role of Parliaments in Implementing Ecological Initiatives” will also be held during the event.

A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Woo Won-shik has arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

During the visit, a delegation from the South Korean Parliament will participate in the third Meeting of the Heads of Parliaments of Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Korea.

First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, Sodiq Safoyev, welcomed the guests at Tashkent International Airport.

The members of the South Korean Parliament visited the New Uzbekistan Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument.

