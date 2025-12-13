Prospects of Kazakh-Korean cooperation discussed

The sides discussed current issues and prospects for further development of Kazakh–Korean cooperation. The meeting highlighted the successful implementation of joint investment projects in areas such as mechanical engineering, information technology, agriculture, and other sectors.

We highly value our strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea and the achievements we have reached through our joint efforts. The implementation of our partnership has enabled us to create new jobs, introduce innovations, and expand production capacities, said Roman Sklyar.

In turn, the Korean ambassador expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan’s leadership for its support and cooperation, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors of the economy. He also extended congratulations on Kazakhstan’s accession to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The diplomat highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as a major player in the uranium industry and wished the country success in the construction of a nuclear power plant.

In conclusion, Roman Sklyar thanked the ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of Kazakh–Korean relations and wished him success in his future diplomatic career.

