Tashkent to host European Union Festival

This open city event, inspired by the Team Europe approach, brings together EU-funded projects, embassies of EU Member States, and people seeking to understand the opportunities available better today.

Here, you can do more than hear about EU-funded programmes – you can speak directly with their representatives, ask questions, and explore what suits you best, whether it’s education, participation in projects, or professional development.

The festival offers a unique opportunity to see how international initiatives are working in Uzbekistan in practice – across education, skills development, environmental sustainability, community support, and beyond.

A dedicated part of the programme focuses on experiencing EU countries in an engaging, interactive format. Embassies will showcase their tourism potential, educational opportunities, and cultural diversity – from readings of Finnish Moomin stories to dance workshops, quizzes, and informal exchanges.

Visitors are welcome to come with family and friends. The festival is designed as an open and welcoming urban experience – with interactive spaces for both children and adults, performances, and formats that require no prior preparation.

As noted by the Press and Information Officer of the European Union Delegation to Uzbekistan, Malika Musaeva, the festival will help people become more familiar with European initiatives, learn about international programs, and discover new opportunities in education, culture, and professional development.

Photo source: uza.uz

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan plans to export an AI heat network diagnostics project to Uzbekistan.