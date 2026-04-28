Kazakhstan plans to export AI heat network diagnostics project to Uzbekistan

According to him, the project is a robotic diagnostic complex that conducts in-pipe inspections using the acoustic resonance method.

The AI model analyzes the collected data, assesses the technical condition of heating infrastructure, detects defects, and predicts accident risks.

A pilot project has been implemented at Quatjyluortalyq-3 in Shymkent. The project is currently at the scaling stage.

“Following the pilot project in Shymkent, significant results were achieved, including a reduction in repair budgets of up to 75% and an economic effect of up to 887 million tenge per year,” Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

The minister added that the product has export potential, and efforts are underway to promote it in the market of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that British oil and gas companies Shell and BP will continue operating in Kazakhstan, as they look forward to developing cooperation.