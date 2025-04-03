Tashkent to host CIS Innovative Development Forum in April

A delegation of the CIS Executive Committee headed by CIS Deputy Secretary General Ilkhom Nematov held a working meeting in Tashkent with Director of the Agency for Innovative Development under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sharof Rajabbaev. The participants of the meeting discussed preparations for the CIS Innovative Development Forum and the 35th meeting of the Interstate Council for Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation to be held in Tashkent on 30 April 2025.

The participants of the CIS Innovative Development Forum will explore ways to promote innovations in the Commonwealth that are seen as drivers of regional growth.

The agenda of the forum includes the discussion of strategies to promote regional innovation ecosystems, assistance to start-ups and small businesses, cross-border technological cooperation, as well as mechanisms for implementing the CIS Interstate Innovative Cooperation Program for the period up to 2030.

