Tashkent to host Central Asia – European Union Think Tank Forum

The event, held ahead of the first official Central Asia – European Union Summit scheduled for April 3-4 in Samarkand, will serve as a key discussion platform for experts from both regions.

During the forum, participants will engage in comprehensive discussions on current issues of interregional interaction, strengthening dialogue and coordination between expert and business communities, identifying promising areas of cooperation, and developing practical proposals to expand and deepen partnership.

Topics on the forum’s agenda include trade and investment, regional connectivity, technological cooperation, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, green energy, climate change, and sustainable development.

Participants will include officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, and research institutions from Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Türkiye, Finland, France, Estonia, as well as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

To note, on April 16-19, Tashkent will host FinTech & Crypto Week 2025 for fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity experts.