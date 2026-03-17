Tashkent to host Central Asian industrial exhibition

The event will be organized with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade. Formika Event will organize the exhibition.

The event will traditionally be attended by representatives of business and government authorities from Russia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and other countries. Registration for the visit is already open on INNOPROM’s official website. Central Asia. There are several participation formats: exhibitor, VIP participant, visitor, and media.

Mechanical engineering, metallurgy and materials, production technologies, and energy solutions are key solutions of the exhibition. The exhibition will include the largest enterprises from Russia and Uzbekistan. Several collective expositions of Russian regions will be organized. The Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Kazakhstan will also present national expositions.

In 2025, 276 exhibitors from 17 regions of Russia and over 200 companies from Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries attended the exhibition. In total, delegations from 35 countries visited the exhibition.

As previously reported, the President of Uzbekistan revealed copper processing plans for 2026.