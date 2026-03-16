President of Uzbekistan reveals copper processing plans for 2026

The statement was made during a ceremony marking the launch of the third copper processing plant at the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex.

According to the President, the country’s processing capacity will expand further in the next two to three years as new industrial projects come on stream.

It was noted that global demand for copper continues to grow rapidly, as the metal has become a strategic resource for industry, energy, electrical engineering, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and green technologies.

“Whoever builds a high value-added chain in the copper industry will effectively build the industry of the future. A country that creates strong infrastructure for deep processing of this raw material will provide income for thousands of families, drive regional development, and strengthen national economic power,” Mirziyoyev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan had discussed bilateral cooperation in the water resources sector in the lead-up to the Regional Environmental Summit and the meeting of the Heads of State – Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.