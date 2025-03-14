Tashkent to host FinTech & Crypto Week 2025

According to the National Agency of Perspective Projects of the Republic of Uzbekistan, FinTech & Crypto Week 2025 is the most extensive knowledge and experience exchange platform in the region, where participants can discuss regulatory changes, present innovative solutions, and establish strategic partnerships.

The participants will discuss technological innovations in digital payments, the future of financial services, artificial intelligence and machine learning in the banking sector, regulation of blockchain and crypto assets, cybersecurity and risk management in fintech and banking, countering financial crimes, and the role of law enforcement agencies.

The participants will enjoy informative panel discussions, masterclasses, innovative projects, networking opportunities with key stakeholders in the crypto sphere, exclusive announcements, and presentations.

Earlier, Tashkent is set to host the CIS Economic Council meeting on April 28.