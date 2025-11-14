EN
    Tashkent prepares for President Tokayev's state visit

    12:15, 14 November 2025

    At the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to arrive in Tashkent for a state visit today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Alikhan Askar / Kazinform

    The highway from the Islam Karim Karimov International Airport to the city center,  Alisher Navoi, Abdulla Kadyri, Karasaray streets, and Small Ring Road have been decorated with the state flags of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Safety measures have been tightened in the mentioned districts. On the main highways of Tashkent, along which the motorcade of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pass, the National Guard servicemen and traffic inspectors are on duty.

    The Uzbek side attaches special importance to this high-level visit and is actively preparing for it.

    Particular attention is being paid to the work of public utilities. For several days, specialists have been engaged in landscaping efforts: planting trees and flowers, cleaning up the streets, and renewing urban spaces.

    According to the programme of the visit, the Kazakh President’s plane will land in Tashkent on the second half of the day.

    On November 15, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold talks in the narrow and extended formats. The sides will discuss issues related to trade-economic cooperation, industrial collaboration, transport and logistics infrastructure development, interaction in energy, water, and the cultural sector.

    Following the meetings, the heads of state will define the priority areas of the bilateral partnership development.

    On November 16, the Congress Center in Tashkent will host the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia. The meeting is expected to become a landmark in strengthening mutual understanding, trust, and constructive dialogue among the Central Asian states.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
