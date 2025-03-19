Tashkent International Marathon to be held at a high level

Participants will test themselves in the classic marathon (42 km), half-marathon (21 km), and shorter-distance running events of 3 km and 10 km.

The total prize fund of this significant sporting event amounts to 639 million UZS.

Additionally, within the framework of the marathon, events such as “Kids Run” and “Nordic Walking” will be organized at the Magic City Amusement Park.

Those wishing to participate in the Tashkent International Marathon should register by April 2 via the online platforms Yugur.uz (https://yugur.uz/) and Perfend.com (https://perfend.com/).

Participation fees range from 100,000 to 350,000 UZS.

