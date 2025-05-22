EN
    Tashkent hosts the M360 GSMA Eurasia Forum

    21:40, 22 May 2025

    Tashkent hosts the M360 GSMA Eurasia Forum to transform Uzbekistan into a regional IT hub by developing digital technologies, creating favorable conditions for increasing the investment attractiveness of this market, and actively attracting foreign investment, UzA reports. 

    Tashkent hosts the M360 GSMA Eurasia Forum
    Photo credit: UzA

    This event is a significant step towards developing digital transformation in Central Asia.

    More than 500 delegates, 40 well-known speakers, and more than 200 representatives of international IT companies are taking part in the forum, exploring new methods of using mobile technologies, encouraging stable economic growth, and digital inclusion.

    The M360 GSMA Eurasia Forum is being held in Tashkent for the first time. It is considered one of the major regional events devoted to telecommunications and digital technologies.

    The discussions and meetings, which will last for two days, will help accelerate the implementation of digitalization processes and achieve critical international agreements in IT, 5G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

    Notably, Uzbekistan to host Central Asia—EU Forum this November.

