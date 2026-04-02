Tashkent hosts Space Technology Conference-Central Eurasia 2026

Photo credit: UzA

The event, organized by the Uzcosmos Agency with support from major companies and international organizations, has brought together around 400 delegates from more than 30 countries on March 30-April 1.

Photo credit: UzA

The program featured presentations of the latest space innovations and national initiatives, panel discussions and business meetings on industry development.

Photo credit: UzA

Renowned astronauts, including Michael López-Alegría (Axiom Space, former NASA astronaut) and Alper Gezeravcı, Türkiye’s first astronaut also attended the event.

Photo credit: UzA

The conference underscores Central Eurasia’s growing role in global space exploration and technology collaboration.

To note, heads of OTS space agencies to convene in Kazakhstan in 2027.