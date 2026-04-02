Tashkent hosts Space Technology Conference-Central Eurasia 2026
The capital of Uzbekistan held the Space Technology Conference-Central Eurasia (STC) 2026, an international forum dedicated to advancing the space industry and strengthening global cooperation, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to UzA.
The event, organized by the Uzcosmos Agency with support from major companies and international organizations, has brought together around 400 delegates from more than 30 countries on March 30-April 1.
The program featured presentations of the latest space innovations and national initiatives, panel discussions and business meetings on industry development.
Renowned astronauts, including Michael López-Alegría (Axiom Space, former NASA astronaut) and Alper Gezeravcı, Türkiye’s first astronaut also attended the event.
The conference underscores Central Eurasia’s growing role in global space exploration and technology collaboration.
To note, heads of OTS space agencies to convene in Kazakhstan in 2027.