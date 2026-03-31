Heads of OTS space agencies to convene in Kazakhstan

Speaking at the Space Technology Conference in Tashkent, Omuraliyev asked the Kazakh side to consider hosting the sixth meeting of space agency leaders in 2027. Official Astana was scheduled to host the meeting last year, but Azerbaijan in 2025 and Uzbekistan this year requested to hold the event on their territory.

He expressed hope that next year the meeting will take place in Kazakhstan.

Deputy chairman of the Kazakh Aerospace Committee Kuandyk Shulenbayev confirmed the plan in an interview, adding that Kazakhstan will also host Space Days Kazakhstan in Astana from September 7–9, 2026.

Earlier, Uzbekistan announced preparations to launch its first scientific 6U-format satellite.