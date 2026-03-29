Tashkent hosts 'Made in Afghanistan' Expo

The official representatives of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, heads of ministries and agencies, representatives of business circles, international organizations, and media attended the opening.

The key participants were 120 businesspeople led by the Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Mohammad Karim Hoshimi.

Speakers stressed that the exhibition plays a key role in elevating trade and economic relations between the two countries to a new level. It was noted that such platforms promote direct dialogue between entrepreneurs, the formation of reliable partnerships, and an increase in mutual trade volume.

By the end of 2025, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to about $1.68 billion. Exports from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan reached $1.53 billion, while imports exceeded $145 million, indicating increased trade between the two countries. In January 2026, more than 600 enterprises with Afghan capital participation operated in Uzbekistan.

The exhibition showcases food products, agricultural products, building materials, textiles, jewelry, carpets, and handicrafts produced in Afghanistan. This allows visitors to get a closer look at the potential of Afghan producers and their export opportunities.

As previously reported, Georgia saw a strong export surge to Uzbekistan in early 2026.