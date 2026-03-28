Georgia sees strong export surge to Uzbekistan in early 2026

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Uzbekistan accounted for 2.1% of Georgia’s total exports during the reporting period.

Uzbekistan ranked among Georgia’s top ten export destinations from January through February 2026, maintaining its position among the country’s key trading partners.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s total exports reached $1.03 billion in the first two months of 2026, which is 22.9% higher year on year. China, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan were the largest export markets for Georgia, while the combined share of the top ten partner countries exceeded 72% of total exports.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Uzbek-Tajik business ties surged as enterprise count reached new milestone.