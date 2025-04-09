Tashkent hosts International Exhibition UzFood 2025

The event, organized by the Iteca Exhibitions and ICA Eurasia Group, brings together over 400 companies from 30 countries. Participants showcase the latest equipment and technologies for the food and processing industries, packaging and storage solutions, and a wide range of food products and beverages.

The exhibition supports state programs being implemented in the country to ensure the population’s access to quality food products, develop production through the extensive use of modern technologies, and increase export potential.

The presentations assist local producers in finding new partners, adopting innovations, and expanding export opportunities. The pavilions of the Uzexpocentre feature modern equipment, packaging, ingredients, and production technologies.

Earlier, it was reported that Tashkent is set to host the CIS Innovative Development Forum this month.