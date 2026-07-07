Tashkent hosts inaugural International Islamic Forum

The event is being held at the Center of Islamic Civilization and has brought together more than 300 international participants from 50 countries, including government officials, public figures, ministers, muftis, scholars, renowned experts on Islamic studies, specialists in manuscript heritage, and representatives of international organizations.

Photo credit: Alikhan Askar/Kazinform

Over the next several days, participants will discuss the history of Islamic civilization, the preservation of cultural heritage, digitalization, cultural diplomacy, and the spiritual and educational reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Alikhan Askar/Kazinform

The forum was opened by Khayriddin Sultanov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan, who delivered a welcoming address on behalf of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The remarkable scientific and cultural achievements in our country's history during the First and Second Renaissance continue to inspire humanity to this day. Today, New Uzbekistan, together with the international community, is confidently laying the foundation for a Third Renaissance. We view this new era of revival as a new stage of development based on science, innovation, modern education, the spiritual and intellectual growth of society, deep respect for our rich historical heritage, and the realization of every individual's creative potential, states the Uzbek president’s message.

Photo credit: Alikhan Askar/Kazinform

Among the participants are Nauryzbay kazhy Taganuly, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, and Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The forum will run through July 11. Following the conclusion of the program in Tashkent, the event will continue in Samarkand and Termez.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan is set to host the First International Islamic Forum.