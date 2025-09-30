Tashkent hosts Festival of Cultural Traditions and National Dishes

According to the Uzbekistan MFA, the event was attended by employees of more than 20 accredited diplomatic missions and international organizations in Uzbekistan.

The festival has been organized by the Diplomatic Service under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan since 2000. It aims to enrich the country’s cultural life, develop tourism, promote cultural exchange with different countries, and foster cultural enlightenment ties between the nations and nationalities residing in Uzbekistan.

Embassy staff served national dishes, music was played, costumes from different nations were showcased, and national dances were performed.

The proceeds from the festival will be donated to the charity houses of Uzbekistan.

