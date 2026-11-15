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    Tashkent hosts Days of Kazakh Cinema

    22:15, 15 November 2026

    The Days of Kazakh Cinema were held at Uzbekistan's Palace of National Cinema Arts in Tashkent to mark the 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tashkent hosts Days of Kazakh Cinema
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Tashkent hosts Days of Kazakh Cinema
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The program featured screenings of six Kazakh films: Qaitadan, Erekshe, My Big Kazakh Family, Zhabayi, Altyn Adam, and Amre.

    The event brought together representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan, Kazakhfilm studio, Kinopark Theatres, Tiger Films, and Dala Edge, as well as members of the film industries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    Tashkent hosts Days of Kazakh Cinema
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    A screening of Erekshe, a film about sports and the strength of the human spirit, was attended by members of Uzbekistan's boccia team and students from a sports school in Tashkent.

    Filmmakers from both countries also discussed the development of their national film industries and opportunities for joint film production.

    The Days of Kazakh Cinema provided a platform for cultural exchange, strengthening creative ties, and promoting Kazakhstan's cinema internationally.

    Tashkent hosts Days of Kazakh Cinema
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an exhibition showcasing traditional Kazakh culture had opened at Azerbaijan's National Museum, featuring 69 authentic ethnographic items highlighting the Kazakh people's traditional lifestyle, crafts, and cultural values.

    Culture Cinematography Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Society Independence day
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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