Exhibition showcasing traditional Kazakh culture opens at Azerbaijan’s National Museum

The international exhibition titled “Traditional Culture of the Kazakh People” opened on November 13 at the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov / Kazinform

Organized with the support of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the project aims to promote Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural heritage abroad and strengthen museum cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganetov / Kazinform

The exposition features artifacts from the collections of Kazakhstan's National Central Museum, illustrating various aspects of traditional Kazakh life, such as wooden and leather household items, horse harness, jewelry, felt and textile products, as well as traditional men's and women's clothing.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov / Kazinform

Separate sections are dedicated to equestrian culture, hospitality traditions, and the arrangement of traditional dwellings. The jewelry and elements of national dress on display reflect the age, social and marital status of their owners. The ornaments and craftsmanship also convey aesthetic concepts and symbolism that have evolved over generations.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov / Kazinform

The exhibition has also attracted considerable interest among Baku residents. Visitor Gunel Hasanova said she was particularly impressed by the traditional clothing, household items, musical instruments and elements of the Kazakh yurt.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov / Kazinform

“Many musical instruments are similar to Azerbaijani ones, as our peoples share common Turkic roots. The elements of the yurt are particularly interesting. Such an exhibition is of great value to Azerbaijanis, as it allows us to become more familiar with the culture of a brotherly nation,” she said.

Hasanova also noted that such initiatives help strengthen cultural ties and could pave the way for exhibitions showcasing Azerbaijani heritage in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov / Kazinform

The opening ceremony was attended by Naila Valikhanli, Director of the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan and academician; Askar Akhmanov, Acting Deputy Director of the National Central Museum of Kazakhstan; Saadat Yusifova, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan; Yedil Myrzakhanov, Adviser to the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan; Azerbaijani People's Writer Elmira Akhundova; and Leyla Hasanova, a representative of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Photo credit: Serikbol Koshmaganbetov / Kazinform

The speakers emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as well as the role of museum projects in preserving and promoting historical heritage.

The exhibition will run in Baku until December 12, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that an exhibition exploring the legacy of German Renaissance master Albrecht Dürer opened at LM Kulanshi Art Space.