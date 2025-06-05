Tashkent hosts Abu Rayhan Biruni International Chemistry Olympiad

The event aims at implementing the tasks outlined in the Presidential Decree “On measures to improve the system of work with gifted youth” of September 30, 2024.

The New Uzbekistan University hosted a solemn awarding ceremony for the Olympiad winners. This intellectual competition has truly celebrated friendship, enlightenment, discoveries, and talents.

Schoolchildren from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Vietnam, Russia, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan – a total of 115 children representing 28 teams – attended the Olympiad.

The jury included experts from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Belarus, and England with many years of experience in conducting international Olympiads. The jury from Uzbekistan included professors with academic titles.

The Olympiad was held in two rounds: the first – practical experiments, and the second – written papers.

The event also included master classes for schoolchildren with the participation of international experts, as well as trips to historical sites in Tashkent and Samarkand.

Following the Olympiad results, 12 participants were awarded gold, 24 silver, and 33 bronze medals.

