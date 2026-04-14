Tashkent-based Islamic Civilization Center included in Guinness World Records

The organization’s official representative, Judge Sheida Subashi, attended the solemn ceremony held on this occasion, which confirmed the Center’s full compliance with all international criteria and standards.

Photo credit: UzA

It is noted that this complex is a large-scale scientific-enlightenment and museum project implemented on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Center harmoniously brings together the country’s rich cultural heritage, scientific potential, and advanced technologies in a single space.

Photo credit: UzA

Highly appreciating the Center’s activities, Sheida Subashi emphasized the uniqueness of the complex, not only in the scale of its architecture but also in the depth of its conceptual content.

Earlier, it was reported that on April 10-11, the World Edu 2026 international education exhibition was held in Samarkand at the SOF EXPO venue.