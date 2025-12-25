Taraz is a sacred cradle of ancient civilization — Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

The President pointed to the need for strengthening the Zhambyl region's economy.

— Based on the report by the region's Akim (Governor) Yerbol Karashukeyev, the situation in the Zhambyl region is not bad. However, the region faces important and urgent goals. Completely achieving all these goals is the primary duty of the akim and all public servants. It is necessary to fortify the region’s economy. All indispensable conditions and opportunities have been created for this. With the region entering an active development phase, the current momentum should not be lost, the Head of State said.

Highlighting the historical and cultural importance of the region, President Tokayev described Taraz as a city of exceptional national value.

— Taraz is a place where the creative spirit of the nation, rich cultural heritage, high aspirations, and noble traditions of our ancestors come together. It is the cradle of an ancient civilization and holds sacred significance for our people. We take immense pride in the two-millennium history of Taraz. The sacred land of Aulie-Ata has witnessed many historic events that shaped the foundations of our statehood. It was here that the Kazakh Khanate was founded, he said.

The Kazakh President also emphasized the region’s growing strategic role in modern logistics and trade.

— The ancient city is located at the crossroads of major trade routes. The Great Silk Road, which once traversed the foothills of Karatau, is experiencing a revival, and the Western Europe–Western China transport corridor, running through the Zhambyl region, is strengthening its strategic significance. The region is being revitalized day by day, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

