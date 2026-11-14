Taraz hospital welcomes four sets of twins in one day

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare

The unusual event brought double the joy to four families and became a memorable occasion for the hospital's medical staff.

A team of obstetricians, gynecologists, neonatologists, midwives, anesthesiologists, intensive care specialists, and nurses worked together to ensure the safety and well-being of the mothers and their babies throughout the deliveries.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare

The birth of four sets of twins in a single day was a particularly special occasion for the hospital, reflecting the dedication and professionalism of its medical team.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had revealed which regions recorded the highest numbers of newborns.