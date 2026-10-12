Kazakhstan unveils regions with highest number of newborns

Kazakhstan recorded more than 227,000 births in the first nine months of 2026.

Turkistan region topped the list with 29,938 newborns, followed by Almaty with 27,800 and Astana with 22,183.

Shymkent and Almaty region rounded out the top five, recording 19,542 and 17,260 births, respectively.

Meanwhile, more than 77,000 births were registered nationwide in the third quarter of 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that nearly 2.9 million people aged 60 and over live in Kazakhstan.