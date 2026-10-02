Kazakhstan’s Kuular hauls Asian Games bronze after comeback victory

Competing in the men’s 65 kg event, Kuular faced North Korea’s Kim Kwang Jin in the bronze-medal bout.

Kuular trailed during the match but managed to turn the contest around, completing a comeback to defeat the North Korean wrestler 7-5 and secure the bronze medal.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh judokas Abiba Abuzhakynova (48kg), Yeldos Smetov (60kg), and Adilet Almat (81kg) captured silver medals at the Games.