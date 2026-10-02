Kazakhstan’s Kuular hauls Asian Games bronze after comeback victory
15:54, 2 October 2026
Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestler Nachyn Kuular won a bronze medal at the 20th Summer Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the men’s 65 kg event, Kuular faced North Korea’s Kim Kwang Jin in the bronze-medal bout.
Kuular trailed during the match but managed to turn the contest around, completing a comeback to defeat the North Korean wrestler 7-5 and secure the bronze medal.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh judokas Abiba Abuzhakynova (48kg), Yeldos Smetov (60kg), and Adilet Almat (81kg) captured silver medals at the Games.