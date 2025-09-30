Taliban authorities halt internet services across Afghanistan

The Internet Outage Detection and Analysis project, operated by the Georgia Institute of Technology, reported that by Monday afternoon, nearly all connectivity had dropped. London-based monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed a “total internet blackout” warning of widespread disruption to communications.

Authorities have not specified how long the restrictions will last or to what extent telephone and mobile services will be affected. However, NetBlocks noted that Afghanistan’s phone communications are largely routed through fiber optic cables, meaning the suspension of internet services also impacts fixed-line and mobile networks.

The Taliban has previously reduced access to internet services in several provinces. Earlier this month, officials in Balkh province announced that connections had been cut on the orders of the leadership. Similar restrictions were introduced in Badakhshan, Takhar, Kandahar, Helmand, Nangarhar, and Uruzgan.

The current shutdown is expected to slow connectivity nationwide from 4G to 2G in the coming days, raising concerns about its impact on government administration and the banking sector.

