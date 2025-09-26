Kazakhstan dispatches over 272 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

A total of 26 train cars of humanitarian aid arrived, weighing 272 tons and 728 kilograms. The cargo included tents, sugar, blankets, canned meat, and flour.

As previously reported, humanitarian aid was also dispatched to Afghanistan in April 2025: a consignment of medicines, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment was delivered by air. The total weight of the humanitarian aid reached 3 tons and 396 kilograms.