Kazakhstan dispatches over 272 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the assistance of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID), delivered a large consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by rail, Kazinform News Agency cites KazAID.
A total of 26 train cars of humanitarian aid arrived, weighing 272 tons and 728 kilograms. The cargo included tents, sugar, blankets, canned meat, and flour.
As previously reported, humanitarian aid was also dispatched to Afghanistan in April 2025: a consignment of medicines, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment was delivered by air. The total weight of the humanitarian aid reached 3 tons and 396 kilograms.
"Kazakhstan consistently supports the development of good-neighborly relations and is ready to continue to contribute to ensuring stability in the region," the statement reads.