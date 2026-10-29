Talgat Orynbassar beats Olympic champion Yeldos Smetov to win bronze in Abu Dhabi
22:14, 29 October 2026
Kazakh judoka Talgat Orynbassar defeated Olympic champion Yeldos Smetov in the bronze medal match at the Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam in the UAE, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The two Kazakh athletes faced each other in the bronze medal contest in the men's 60 kg weight category.
Orynbassar emerged victorious, securing the bronze medal at the tournament.
Smetov finished the competition in fifth place.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's men’s compound team had struck gold, defeating Bangladesh in the final match.