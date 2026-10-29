EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Talgat Orynbassar beats Olympic champion Yeldos Smetov to win bronze in Abu Dhabi

    22:14, 29 October 2026

    Kazakh judoka Talgat Orynbassar defeated Olympic champion Yeldos Smetov in the bronze medal match at the Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam in the UAE, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Talgat Orynbassar beats Olympic champion Yeldos Smetov to win bronze in Abu Dhabi
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The two Kazakh athletes faced each other in the bronze medal contest in the men's 60 kg weight category.

    Orynbassar emerged victorious, securing the bronze medal at the tournament.

    Smetov finished the competition in fifth place.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's men’s compound team had struck gold, defeating Bangladesh in the final match. 

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan UAE
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All