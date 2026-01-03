EN
    Takaichi, Trump agree to arrange summit in U.S. in spring

    01:25, 3 January 2026

    Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in phone talks Friday to arrange their summit meeting in the United States in the spring, Kyodo reports. 

    Photo credit: Kyodo

    "We exchanged views primarily on the Indo-Pacific region and affirmed close Japan-U.S. cooperation under the current global situation," Takaichi told reporters, without elaborating.

    In their phone talks, they also reaffirmed cooperation with South Korea and other allies in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, she said.

    Takaichi and Trump also agreed to deepen collaboration in security and economic areas, she said.

    As written before, Trump describes his phone call with Putin, meeting with Zelenskyy as excellent.

