Takaichi, Trump agree to arrange summit in U.S. in spring

"We exchanged views primarily on the Indo-Pacific region and affirmed close Japan-U.S. cooperation under the current global situation," Takaichi told reporters, without elaborating.

In their phone talks, they also reaffirmed cooperation with South Korea and other allies in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, she said.

Takaichi and Trump also agreed to deepen collaboration in security and economic areas, she said.

As written before, Trump describes his phone call with Putin, meeting with Zelenskyy as excellent.