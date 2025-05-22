Tajikistan–United Kingdom Mining Industry Forum held in London

The event was initiated by the Embassy of Tajikistan in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and supported by the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan.

This was the first high-level platform dedicated exclusively to fostering cooperation in the mining sector between Tajikistan and the UK. The forum brought together senior government officials, international investors, and executives from leading mining and industrial companies.

The Tajik delegation was headed by Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies, and included Ilhomjon Oimukhammadzoda, Head of the Main Department of Geology under the Government of Tajikistan, alongside representatives from various public institutions and private enterprises.

The forum aimed to enhance dialogue and collaboration in the mining sector by promoting direct engagement between public authorities, private investors, and business leaders from both countries. Key discussions focused on identifying investment opportunities, encouraging the creation of joint ventures, and strengthening long-term partnerships.

A dedicated exhibition also showcased Tajikistan’s mining capabilities and export-ready products, offering participants a comprehensive overview of the country’s industrial potential.

Attendees were provided with detailed insights into Tajikistan’s investment climate, mineral wealth, and strategic priorities for the development of the sector.

The forum is expected to serve as a catalyst for attracting foreign direct investment, facilitating the transfer of modern technologies, and deepening economic ties between Tajikistan and the United Kingdom in one of the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

