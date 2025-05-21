Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia discuss expanding cooperation in agriculture, water resources, and healthy food industries

The discussion focused on strengthening economic and trade relations between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in key sectors including investment, tourism, and industry.

In this context, the parties emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration in the establishment of joint industrial ventures. Particular attention was given to opportunities for joint projects in agricultural processing — especially in the areas of fruits, vegetables, honey, and cotton fiber — as well as the export of bottled drinking water.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on fostering closer economic ties and attracting investment into sustainable agricultural and food industries, aiming to promote healthy and high-quality products in both markets.

