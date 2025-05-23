Tajikistan’s textile industry investment opportunities presented in Zurich

Sheralizoda highlighted the country’s achievements in the textile industry and its efforts in developing a «green» economy.

He also emphasized the potential for foreign investment in this key sector.

The event saw participation from leading associations and renowned global textile companies from nearly 50 countries.

Following the event, Ambassador extended an invitation to attendees for the first international textile forum, Tajikistan 2025, which will include an exhibition of textile equipment and products.

The event is scheduled to take place on July 8-10, 2025, in Dushanbe.

