Tajikistan’s population on the verge of 11 million
The Statistical Agency of Tajikistan published the updated data on the country's population, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As of January 1, 2026, Tajikistan's population stood at 10,721,000, marking a 2% year-over-year increase.
According to the Statistical Agency, throughout 2025, Tajikistan saw population expansion by 215,000 people, accounting for births, deaths, and migration. Civil registry offices recorded 255,100 newborns, a 1% increase compared to the previous year. Birth rate growth was observed in all regions except for the Gorno-Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Region, recording a slight decline of 0.2%.
This upward trend is accompanied by a rising mortality curve, as the number of recorded deaths rose to 34,400, climbing 4.1% over 2024 levels. The migration outflow also grew by 1.7% over the year, reaching 8,429 people.
The Khatlon (3.8 million) and Sughd (2.9 million) regions remain the most densely populated, accounting for 36.2% and 28.1% of the population, respectively. The Districts under Central Government Jurisdiction house 21.5% (2.3 million) of the population, while the Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Region represents 2.2% (0.23 million). The capital city, Dushanbe, is home to 12% (1.29 million).
As Qazinform reported earlier, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan forged new rail corridors to global markets.