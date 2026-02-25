EN
    Tajikistan’s population on the verge of 11 million

    17:39, 25 February 2026

    The Statistical Agency of Tajikistan published the updated data on the country's population, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: ASIA-Plus

    As of January 1, 2026, Tajikistan's population stood at 10,721,000, marking a 2% year-over-year increase.

    According to the Statistical Agency, throughout 2025, Tajikistan saw population expansion by 215,000 people, accounting for births, deaths, and migration. Civil registry offices recorded 255,100 newborns, a 1% increase compared to the previous year. Birth rate growth was observed in all regions except for the Gorno-Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Region, recording a slight decline of 0.2%.

    This upward trend is accompanied by a rising mortality curve, as the number of recorded deaths rose to 34,400, climbing 4.1% over 2024 levels. The migration outflow also grew by 1.7% over the year, reaching 8,429 people.

    The Khatlon (3.8 million) and Sughd (2.9 million) regions remain the most densely populated, accounting for 36.2% and 28.1% of the population, respectively. The Districts under Central Government Jurisdiction house 21.5% (2.3 million) of the population, while the Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Region represents 2.2% (0.23 million). The capital city, Dushanbe, is home to 12% (1.29 million).

    As Qazinform reported earlier, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan forged new rail corridors to global markets.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
