Tajikistan and Kazakhstan forge new rail corridors to global markets

Komil Mirzoali, head of the State Unitary Enterprise «Railways of Tajikistan,» met in Dushanbe with Talgat Aldibergenov, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s «NK Kazakh Temir Zholy» (Kazakh Railways), to discuss future collaboration. Their discussions highlighted the long-term partnership between the two railway administrations and their commitment to uninterrupted transport links. Following the meeting, a bilateral protocol summarizing 2025 achievements and plans for 2026 was signed.

Kazakhstan has long been among Tajikistan’s top three trading partners. In 2025, trade between the countries reached $1.19 billion, with rail freight increasing 15.1% to 5.9 million tons. Tajikistan mainly imports wheat, barley, oil, petroleum products, metals, and fertilizers from Kazakhstan, while exporting cotton, aluminum, related products, and fruits and vegetables. The expansion of cargo volumes and transport routes is expected to further boost economic cooperation.

The railway leaders also agreed to enhance the competitiveness of rail routes, strengthen trade and economic ties, integrate logistics processes, digitize documentation, and jointly develop transport corridors linking Central Asia to world markets.

During his visit, Talgat Aldibergenov met with Tajikistan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Khokim Kholikzoda and Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin to discuss strategic directions for transit and logistics development, emphasizing the creation of efficient transport corridors and the growth of cargo volumes.

Earlier, it was reported that the first freight train had departed via China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan route.