The figures were presented during a parliamentary discussion on the implementation of the state budget for the first nine months of 2026 by the Assembly of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly (Majlisi Oli).

Participants noted that the country had maintained steady economic growth despite a challenging global political and economic environment, including sanctions and restrictions affecting international trade and economic cooperation.

They attributed the results to government policies aimed at attracting foreign investment in priority projects, increasing state budget revenues and expenditures, and improving living standards.

State budget revenues reached 114.9% of the planned target during the reporting period, exceeding initial projections.

The country’s financial system was managed in accordance with sectoral strategies and development programs, with key targets reportedly achieved.

The meeting also highlighted the implementation of a financial reserve accumulation mechanism intended to strengthen long-term economic stability, support development and help prevent potential economic emergencies.

The parliamentary discussion concluded that Tajikistan’s socioeconomic development indicators for January-September 2026 were positive and in line with established targets.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tajikistan’s Culture Ministry had presented a selection of newly published books at the 14th International Book Fair in Almaty, highlighting the country’s publishing achievements and literary heritage.