Tajikistan’s GDP hits 176.9 bln somoni in 2025

As stated at the meeting of the Government of Tajikistan, chaired by President Emomali Rahmon, the country’s economy grew at a rate of 8.4%.

The inflation rate stood at 3.5%, down 0.1 percent compared to 2024.

Budget revenues last year amounted to 60.3 billion somoni, exceeding the planned figure by 7 billion somoni.

Earlier, President Rahmon instructed the government to intensify efforts toward strategic goals and maintain economic growth of at least 8% in 2026.