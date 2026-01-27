Tajikistan’s GDP hits 176.9 bln somoni in 2025
09:32, 27 January 2026
Tajikistan’s GDP reached 176.9 billion somoni in 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to Khovar.
As stated at the meeting of the Government of Tajikistan, chaired by President Emomali Rahmon, the country’s economy grew at a rate of 8.4%.
The inflation rate stood at 3.5%, down 0.1 percent compared to 2024.
Budget revenues last year amounted to 60.3 billion somoni, exceeding the planned figure by 7 billion somoni.
Earlier, President Rahmon instructed the government to intensify efforts toward strategic goals and maintain economic growth of at least 8% in 2026.