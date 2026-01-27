EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tajikistan’s GDP hits 176.9 bln somoni in 2025

    09:32, 27 January 2026

    Tajikistan’s GDP reached 176.9 billion somoni in 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to Khovar.

    Tajikistan’s GDP hits 176.9 bln somoni in 2025
    Photo credit: Khovar

    As stated at the meeting of the Government of Tajikistan, chaired by President Emomali Rahmon, the country’s economy grew at a rate of 8.4%.

    The inflation rate stood at 3.5%, down 0.1 percent compared to 2024.

    Budget revenues last year amounted to 60.3 billion somoni, exceeding the planned figure by 7 billion somoni.

    Earlier, President Rahmon instructed the government to intensify efforts toward strategic goals and maintain economic growth of at least 8% in 2026.

    Tajikistan Central Asia Economy GDP Inflation Finance and Budget
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All