Tajikistan's economy grows by 8.4%

In his speech, Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda highlihted that, despite complex global challenges, 2025 was a successful year for Tajikistan.

Photo credit: The press service of the President of Tajikistan

“In the reporting period, the gross domestic product amounted to 176.9 billion somoni ($19 billion), and its growth rate was maintained at 8.4%. Inflation rate was 3.5%,” he said.

In 2025, the state budget received 60.3 billion somoni ($6.48 billion), which is seven billion more than planned. Foreign investment amounted to 59.5 billion somoni ($6.3 billion), an increase of 35% compared to 2024. The total trade turnover increased by 14% to 77.3 billion somoni ($8.31 billion).

The country commissioned 400 new industrial enterprises, 38 kindergartens, 214 general education schools, 113 healthcare institutions, and created 280,000 new jobs.

Photo credit: The press service of the President of Tajikistan

President Rahmon instructed the government to intensify efforts toward strategic goals and maintain economic growth of at least 8% in 2026.

