Tajikistan's economy grows by 8.4%
At an extended meeting of the Government of Tajikistan, chaired by President Emomali Rahmon, officials reviewed the country’s socio-economic performance in 2025 and outlined priorities for 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In his speech, Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda highlihted that, despite complex global challenges, 2025 was a successful year for Tajikistan.
“In the reporting period, the gross domestic product amounted to 176.9 billion somoni ($19 billion), and its growth rate was maintained at 8.4%. Inflation rate was 3.5%,” he said.
In 2025, the state budget received 60.3 billion somoni ($6.48 billion), which is seven billion more than planned. Foreign investment amounted to 59.5 billion somoni ($6.3 billion), an increase of 35% compared to 2024. The total trade turnover increased by 14% to 77.3 billion somoni ($8.31 billion).
The country commissioned 400 new industrial enterprises, 38 kindergartens, 214 general education schools, 113 healthcare institutions, and created 280,000 new jobs.
President Rahmon instructed the government to intensify efforts toward strategic goals and maintain economic growth of at least 8% in 2026.
Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and U.S. seek to expand economic and trade cooperation.