    Tajikistan's economy grows by 8.4%

    05:38, 25 January 2026

    At an extended meeting of the Government of Tajikistan, chaired by President Emomali Rahmon, officials reviewed the country’s socio-economic performance in 2025 and outlined priorities for 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: The press service of the President of Tajikistan

    In his speech, Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda highlihted that, despite complex global challenges, 2025 was a successful year for Tajikistan.

    Photo credit: The press service of the President of Tajikistan

    “In the reporting period, the gross domestic product amounted to 176.9 billion somoni ($19 billion), and its growth rate was maintained at 8.4%. Inflation rate was 3.5%,” he said.

    In 2025, the state budget received 60.3 billion somoni ($6.48 billion), which is seven billion more than planned. Foreign investment amounted to 59.5 billion somoni ($6.3 billion), an increase of 35% compared to 2024. The total trade turnover increased by 14% to 77.3 billion somoni ($8.31 billion).

    The country commissioned 400 new industrial enterprises, 38 kindergartens, 214 general education schools, 113 healthcare institutions, and created 280,000 new jobs.

    Photo credit: The press service of the President of Tajikistan

    President Rahmon instructed the government to intensify efforts toward strategic goals and maintain economic growth of at least 8% in 2026.

    Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and U.S. seek to expand economic and trade cooperation.

