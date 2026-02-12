Tajikistan’s foreign trade surges over 20% in 2025

Khurshed Karimzoda, the Tajik Customs Service chief, said at a press conference on Thursday that Tajikistan imported goods worth 8,295.6 million US dollars, an 18.6% growth from 6,992.3 million US dollars in 2024.

The country exported goods valued at 2,444.4 million US dollars, marking a 26.0% rise year on year (1,940.1 million US dollars in 2024).

Previously, Qazinform reported in 2025, the Republic of Tajikistan drew $6,925.3 million in foreign investment – an increase of $1,798.6 million, or 35.1%, compared to 2024.