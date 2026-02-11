Tajikistan attracts $6.9B in foreign investment in 2025
21:41, 11 February 2026
In 2025, the Republic of Tajikistan drew $6,925.3 million in foreign investment – an increase of $1,798.6 million, or 35.1%, compared to 2024, Khovar reports.
It was announced by Sultan Rahimzoda, Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management, during a Wednesday press briefing.
“Last year, inflows from CIS countries amounted to $3,031.0 million, or 43.8% of the total, which is $1,067.3 million, or 54.4%, higher than in 2024,” Rahimzoda said.
Investment from non-CIS countries reached $3,894.3 million, accounting for 56.2% of the total. This represents an increase of $731.3 million, or 23.1%, compared to 2024.
