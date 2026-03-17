Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry: Referendum results to lay solid foundation for Kazakhstan’s further prosperity

“The high voter turnout and the results of the vote clearly demonstrate broad public support for the country’s political course and the people’s trust in the program of large-scale reforms. We are convinced that the results of the referendum will lay a solid foundation for further prosperity of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” a statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry adds that Tajikistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the spirit of eternal friendship, alliance, and strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

The Tajik side also wished peace, well-being and new accomplishments on the path of building a strong and sovereign state.

In conclusion, the Tajik side expressed sincere wishes of peace, well-being, and new achievements to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan on the path of building a strong and sovereign state.

Previously, Qazinform reported that Türkiye welcomed constitutional referendum in Kazakhstan.