Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister meets EU High Representative in Brussels
12:49, 21 November 2025
This week, Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, held talks in Brussels with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Khovar reports.
The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in green energy and deepening political dialogue.
The sides also discussed enhancing security collaboration and strengthening the legal framework underpinning bilateral relations.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tajikistan and the EU eyed the prospects of inter-parliamentary cooperation.