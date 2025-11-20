Tajikistan, EU eye prospects of inter-parliamentary cooperation
This week, Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with member of the European Parliament and delegate of EP’s Committee on Relations with Central Asia Thierry Mariani, Khovar reports.
The meeting explored opportunities for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union and focused on the bilateral agenda and regional connectivity.
On top of that, the sides exchanged view on international affairs, regional security, and shared contemporary challenges.
