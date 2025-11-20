EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tajikistan, EU eye prospects of inter-parliamentary cooperation

    17:36, 20 November 2025

    This week, Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with member of the European Parliament and delegate of EP’s Committee on Relations with Central Asia Thierry Mariani, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan, EU eye prospects of inter-parliamentary cooperation
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The meeting explored opportunities for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between Tajikistan and the European Union and focused on the bilateral agenda and regional connectivity.

    On top of that, the sides exchanged view on international affairs, regional security, and shared contemporary challenges.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the European Parliament was keen to further strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan.

    Tajikistan Central Asia EU Europe
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All